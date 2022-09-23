2 Stabbings Just 1 Block Apart on Chicago's West Side May Be Connected: Police

Two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, just five minutes apart in scenes that were just one block away from each other and police are investigating whether the two may be connected.

The first incident happened around 3:23 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Crystal, in the North Austin neighborhood, just outside of Humboldt Park.

There, police say a 40-year-old man was stabbed by someone he knew in a second-floor apartment. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with "multiple stab wounds to the body," authorities said.

At 3:28 a.m., in the 5300 block of West Crystal, a woman was found on the sidewalk with stab wounds to her neck. The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation into both incidents remains ongoing. Further details weren't immediately available.