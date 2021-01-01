2 Shot While Sitting in Living Room Just After Midnight Mark 1st Chicago Shooting of 2021

Two people who were shot while sitting in a South Chicago living room just after midnight on New Year's Day marked the first shooting of 2021 in the city, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened at 12:12 a.m. in the 8700 block of South Buffalo when shots were fired from outside.

A 51-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, who were sitting inside the living room of a home, were struck by the bullets.

The man was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Hospital.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the head and was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said no one was in custody as of Friday morning and an investigation remained ongoing.

The pair were among 10 people shot so far this holiday weekend, including two people who were killed.