Wendell Phillips Academy

2 Shot Outside of Bronzeville High School, Chicago Fire Officials Say

The victims are believed to be a child and a security guard, according to officials

Chicago police are investigating after a child and a security guard were shot outside of a Bronzeville high school on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Chicago fire officials, the incident occurred near Wendell Phillips Academy, which is just over one mile from Guaranteed Rate Field, where the Chicago White Sox are playing the Houston Astros Tuesday afternoon.

One victim, a minor, and another, a security guard, were both taken to area hospitals. No update was immediately given on their condition.

Chicago police have closed Pershing Road in both directions between South Indiana Avenue and Calumet Avenue, according to Total Traffic.

We will update this story as new information is released.

