2 Shot Outside Dunning Party

One victim was grazed on his hip, while the other was shot in his abdomen, police said

Two people were shot Sunday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

The males were leaving a party at 12:43 a.m. in the 3400 block of North Oketo Avenue when two people approached, pulled out handguns and started shooting, according to Chicago police.

One victim was grazed on his hip, while the other was shot in his abdomen, police said. Both were taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

