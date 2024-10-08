Chicago police are investigating after a deadly double shooting at a restaurant late Monday in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood.

The shooting took place at approximately 10:28 p.m., inside JJ's Fish and Chicken restaurant in the 7800 block of S. Western on the city's South Side, police said.

According to authorities, two men inside the restaurant began arguing with a male employee when the employee produced a handgun and fired shots.

One of the men, 55, sustained a gunshot wound to the face, authorities said. The other, 56, sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Both were pronounced dead on scene.

No one was in custody, and the circumstances surrounding the incident were under investigation, police said.