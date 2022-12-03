2 Shot Inside Chinese Restaurant in Chatham, Chicago Police Say

Two people were injured Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire inside a Chinese restaurant in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:20 p.m. at See Thru Chinese Kitchen, 610 E. 79th St., located in the Chatham Plaza. Police stated two people were inside the restaurant when an unknown offender entered, produced a gun and fired shots, striking both victims.

The man, 18 years old, was shot in the buttocks and taken to the hospital in good condition. The female, 24 years old, sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was said to be in fair condition.

Information about a possible motive wasn't available Saturday.

Area Two detectives are investigating.