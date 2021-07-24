Chicago Police

2 Shot, Including 17-Year-Old Boy, in Englewood

Two people were shot, including a 17-year-old boy, Saturday in the Englewood neighborhood.

The pair were standing in the street about 12:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Ada Street when someone inside a black-colored vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.

The teen boy, 17, was struck in the leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. A man, 21, was also shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

