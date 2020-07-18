2 Shot in River North

Two people were shot Saturday in River North.

They were standing on the sidewalk about 2:30 a.m. in the first block of West Erie Street when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.

A 21-year-old man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He is in good condition.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital and is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.