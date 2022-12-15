Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood just minutes after a 15-year-old boy was shot blocks away, authorities said.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were standing in an alley around 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Ashland when police said someone inside a light-colored sedan opened fire.

According to police, the pair were taken to an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and were listed in critical condition. Shortly after, both were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a 15-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in the 4300 block of North Ashland.

Police said the teen was on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

The teen was taken to an area hospital by a family member and was listed in good condition with a graze wound to the back.

Police said no one was in custody in either shooting, but investigations are ongoing.