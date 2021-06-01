2 Shot in Parking Lot Outside Busy North Aurora Grocery Store, Police Say

Police are talking to three individuals after a shooting left at least two people hurt on Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a popular suburban grocery store.

According to North Aurora police, two men were shot inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodman’s Markets on Hansen Avenue. Police are still investigating the shooting, but say that the incident could have stemmed from a drug deal that went bad.

Bill Leonard, who works at the store, had just started his shift when gunfire rang out.

“We booked it,” he said. “At first I thought it was a popped tire, but by the second shot my friend and I knew those were gun shots.”

Police believe that the two men were targeted in the attack. One was hospitalized in critical condition, while the other was hospitalized in fair condition. Further details on their injuries were not immediately available.

“From what we can tell, this was some type of drug-related offense, (but) we don’t know for sure,” Police Chief David Fisher said.

Shoppers were shocked to see a section of the parking lot teeming with police and crime scene tape.

“It’s not fair to people who want to go out to have a good day,” one shopper said.

Police searched a nearby apartment complex for suspects in the shooting, and say there are three people currently being questioned in connection with the incident. Authorities believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Leonard says he is still trying to process what he witnessed.

“We are just glad we are fine and everyone else is fine,” he said.