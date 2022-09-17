2 Shot in Drive-By During House Party in Back of the Yards

Two men were shot in a drive-by early Saturday during a house party in Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The men, 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people about 1:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the right shoulder and back, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The younger man was shot in the lower leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.