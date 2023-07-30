Crime and Courts

2 shot in apparent road rage incident on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the neck and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

By Matt Stefanski

Two people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting that occurred during an apparent road rage incident Sunday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police.

The shooting was reported at around 8:08 p.m. in the 2200 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive near East 18th Drive. According to authorities, two people were in a vehicle, heading northbound on LSD when a Nissan Sedan cut them off, prompting the driver to beep the vehicle's horn. The Nissan then pulled alongside the victim's vehicle and someone inside fired shots, striking the victims, according to police.

A 37-year-old woman was shot in the neck and rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. The second victim, a 26-year-old man, sustained a graze wound to the back and refused medical attention.

No one was in custody as Area Three detectives investigated late Sunday.

