2 shot during disturbance at CTA Red Line station in South Loop

UPDATE: CTA review of surveillance footage indicates the shooting took place at the Roosevelt Red Line station and not onboard a train, a change from initial police reports. This story has now been corrected with updated information.

Chicago police say a person of interest is being questioned after two individuals were shot during a disturbance at a CTA Red Line station in the South Loop Saturday night.

According to police, the individuals were at the station in the 1100 block of South State Street at approximately 10:03 p.m. when two men “caused a disturbance.”

Another man then opened fire, striking both individuals.

A 25-year-old man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after he was hit multiple times by gunfire. A 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, police said.

A person of interest is being questioned by police, but no charges have been filed and an investigation continues.

Red Line service was halted between 35th Street and Belmont due to the shooting for several hours, and trains bypassed Roosevelt until approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the CTA.