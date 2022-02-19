2 Shot During Altercation in Waukegan Walmart Parking Lot

Two people sustained gunshot wounds Saturday when a shooting erupted during an altercation in the parking lot of a Waukegan Walmart, police said.

The incident was reported at approximately 1:30 p.m. outside Walmart, 3900 Fountain Square Pl., according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.

Officers initially responded to a reported shooting and found evidence that one had occurred, but no victims remained on scene, authorities stated. Moments later, a crash occurred nearby involving an SUV believed to have been involved in the incident.

The passenger of the SUV appeared to have been shot and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police stated. The driver and vehicle were both taken into police custody.

A second person believed to have been shot in the same incident was later dropped off at a local hospital, police said. The victim was initially listed in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation determined an altercation involving people in both vehicles occurred in the parking lot, and at some point shots were fired. Both vehicles then fled the scene, authorities said.

While the motive remains unknown, police don't believe there is any existing threat to the surrounding community.