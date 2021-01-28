2 Shot at Pete's Fresh Market on Near West Side

Two people were wounded in a shooting outside of a Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store Thursday on the Near West Side.

Paramedics picked up two males with gunshot wounds about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, Chicago fire officials said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one male was in critical condition and the other was stabilized, officials said.

Police taped off an area around a silver-colored vehicle with several bullet holes on its windshield in the grocery store’s parking lot.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

Check back for more on this developing story.