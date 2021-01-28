Near West Side

2 Shot at Pete's Fresh Market on Near West Side

Two people were wounded in a shooting outside of a Pete’s Fresh Market grocery store Thursday on the Near West Side.

Paramedics picked up two males with gunshot wounds about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Madison Street, Chicago fire officials said.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where one male was in critical condition and the other was stabilized, officials said.

Local

chicago parking tickets 29 mins ago

Contractors Given Tickets in Chicago, Say They Were Unaware of Violation

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

CPS Asks Students to Stay Home For Third Day in a Row Friday Amid Negotiations

Police taped off an area around a silver-colored vehicle with several bullet holes on its windshield in the grocery store’s parking lot.

Chicago police didn’t immediately release details.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Near West SideChicago gun violencePetes Fresh Market
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us