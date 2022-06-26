2 Shot, Another Injured on CTA Bus in West Garfield Park, Officials Say

At least three people were injured after gunfire rang out on a CTA bus in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday.

According to Chicago fire officials, paramedics were called to the scene near the intersection of West Gladys and South Pulaski at approximately 1:32 p.m.

Fire officials say that two individuals appear to have been shot at the location. One of the victims was in critical condition after the shooting, and was transported to an area hospital.

A second victim in the shooting suffered a graze wound, and refused treatment at the scene.

A third person was injured when the bus came to an abrupt stop following the shooting, suffering a rib injury, according to fire officials.

The CTA confirmed that there was a disturbance on board a southbound No. 53 bus on Sunday afternoon, but could not provide any additional details at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing, and we will update this story with more information as it becomes available.