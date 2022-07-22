2 Shot After ‘Exchange of Gunfire' With Chicago Officers During Stop in Pilsen: CPD

An investigation is underway after Chicago police were involved in a shooting in the area of 18th and Morgan Streets in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood and detectives are currently interviewing "persons of interest," Chicago police spokesperson Tom Ahern Tweeted on Friday.

Police involved shooting in the @ChicagoCAPS12 in the area of 18th & Morgan. No Officers injured. @Area3Detectives are interviewing persons of interest. Investigation continues. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/2iDAVNVXjt — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 22, 2022

According to officials, at approximately 6:53 a.m. in the 1000 W. block of 18th. Street, Chicago police officers were conducting an "investigatory stop on several subjects" and "there was "an exchange of gunfire." No officers were hit, but two people were struck by gunfire, police said.

One of them was listed in serious condition at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and thigh, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said. The condition of the second person was not released.

Witnesses nearby described a hectic and frightening scene, with multiple gunshots flying by, and a man falling to the ground crying out for help.

"At first I thought it was gang related, because it was so many shots," one witness said. "I immediately ducked down by a car. And when I got up after like, everything and the gun shots were done, I didn't realize it was the cops. I was just in shock. It was very traumatizing. When [the man] fell to the ground...I still thought it was gang related because it all happened so fast. And he was asking for help."

The witness continued, saying "I felt silly afterwards because I call 911, thinking it was gang related. I'm like, 'Oh, I don't need to call the cops. They're right here. They're the ones who shot at him.'"

According to officials, the two officers were taken to the hospital for observation, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it was investigating the shooting.

Chicago Police say they will provide an update on the incident Friday at 1 p.m.

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this story.