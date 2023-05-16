Chicago Traffic

1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Shooting on Inbound I-290, Triggering Significant Traffic Delays

By NBC Chicago Staff

One person was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting on the inbound lanes of I-290 late Tuesday morning, according to officials.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near Cicero Avenue just before 11:50 a.m., and discovered two people with gunshot wounds.

Police said a woman who was struck by gunfire refused treatment on scene before self-transporting to a hospital with injuries.

A man who sustained gunshot wounds was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The ensuing police activity has led to significant traffic delays in the inbound lanes of I-290, with eastbound traffic being diverted off to Harlem Avenue while police investigate.

Police said the expressway will remain closed for approximately another hour.

There is currently no further information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.

