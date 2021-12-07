2 Shot, 1 Fatally, While Sitting in Car on Near West Side

Two people were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car Sunday morning on the Near West Side.

About 3:20 a.m., a woman and man, 41 and 56, were sitting in a car in the 300 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Both were struck in the body and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as Brian Archibald by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. The woman was in good condition, according to officials.

No one was in custody.