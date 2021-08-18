2 Shot, 1 Fatally, on Dan Ryan Expressway, Police Say

Two people were shot, one fatally, in what police said they believed may have been random shootings on the Dan Ryan Expressway late Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police said the shootings took place sometime around 10 p.m.

Two victims in two separate vehicles pulled up at 71st and Wentworth and told police they had been shot while traveling southbound on the Dan Ryan Expressway, ISP said.

One victim was shot in the chest and taken in serious condition to the University of Chicago Hospital where she later died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified the woman as 67-year-old Denise Mhuguelet of Orland Park.

The second victim suffered a graze wound and was also taken the University of Chicago Hospital, according to police.

Authorities said a police helicopter spotted the suspects' vehicle and told officers on the ground, who were able to stop the car at 61st and Ashland.

Two suspects were taken into custody, according to ISP, who said they believed the shootings were done at random. Further details, including the suspects' identities, were not immediately available.

The expressway was closed for several hours as police investigated and canvassed for shell casings, but was reopened by 3 a.m.