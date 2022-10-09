Metra

2 Seriously Injured When Metra Train Strikes Vehicle in Morgan Park

Two people sustained serious injuries when a train on Metra's Rock Island Line struck a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Morgan Park community, authorities said.

The collision was reported before 2 p.m. in the area of 111th Street and Marshfield. Two people were transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

While an investigation has yet to take place, preliminary information suggests the driver of the vehicle disregarded a gate at the train crossing, Metra said. Trains were initially halted, but service had resumed as approximately 2:20 p.m.

