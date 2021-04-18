2 Seriously Injured in Shooting Outside Humboldt Park Popeyes

A man and woman both sustained gunshot injuries Sunday evening when an unknown offender opened fire, striking them both, in the parking lot of a Humboldt Park Popeyes, Chicago police said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 7:12 p.m. outside the Popeyes, 3202 W. Chicago Ave. According to authorities, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up alongside the victims' vehicle and subsequently an unknown offender displayed a gun and fired shots.

A 33-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. The second victim, a 19-year-old woman, sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was also taken to Stroger Hospital where she was reported to be in critical condition.

The shooting remained under investigation late Sunday.