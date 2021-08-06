2 Seriously Injured After Metra Train Strikes Car in Norwood Park

Extensive delays were possible on Metra's Union Pacific Northwest Line after a train struck a vehicle Friday afternoon, seriously injuring two people in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision was reported before 4:30 p.m. near North Nagle and North Avondale avenues, just east of the Norwood Park Metra station. Inbound and outbound train movement was halted following the incident and remained stopped as of 5:19 p.m., Metra tweeted.

The transit agency said extensive delays were anticipated. When service was expected to resume remained unclear Friday evening.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Inbound and outbound train movement remains halted near Norwood Park, a vehicle struck by train #648 — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) August 6, 2021

Two men were injured in the crash and transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

As of Friday evening, authorities hadn't released additional information about the crash, including a potential cause.