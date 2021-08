Two men were robbed at gunpoint Saturday morning in Lakeview on the North Side.

About 4:15 a.m., the men, 26 and 25, were walking in the 3000 block of North Halsted Street, when a sedan pulled up and two armed men got out, Chicago police said.

The men demanded the pair’s property, and they complied, police said.

No one was injured, police said. Area Three detectives are investigating.