2 Rideshare Drivers Attacked, Carjacked by Passengers With Stun Gun: Police

Multiple rideshare drivers were attacked in Chicago Monday evening by passengers with a stun gun, according to police.

The two incidents, which took place just minutes apart, happened in the East Garfield Park and Logan Square neighborhoods.

The first occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Sawyer when a 56-year-old driver was attacked by two male passengers, one of whom used a Taser to stun the driver in his torso multiple times, according to police. The driver stopped the vehicle and exited and the two passengers drove southbound on Sawyer in his black Toyota Highlander.

The driver was not injured and declined to go to the hospital, police said.

The second happened around 11:18 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Ohio. A 37-year-old driver was working when two male passengers got into his vehicle and one produced a Taser, stunning the driver in the neck, police said. The vehicle stopped and the pair demanded the driver get out. When he did, the pair drove off, fleeing westbound on Ohio in his gray Toyota Camry.

The driver suffered abrasions to his neck but declined treatment, police said.

Authorities said no one was in custody as of Tuesday morning.