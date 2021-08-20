2 Questioned in Fatal Shooting of School Teacher on Dan Ryan Released Without Charges

Two people arrested after allegedly speeding from the scene of a deadly shooting of a retired school teacher on the Dan Ryan have been released without charges.

There is no one else in custody for the murder of Denise Huguelet, an Illinois State Police spokesperson said Friday morning.

Huguelet, 67, was reportedly struck by crossfire coming from two other cars as she headed home from a White Sox game with her husband. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes at 63rd Street.

A state trooper heard the gunfire and chased a car speeding from the area, state police said. With the help of a police helicopter, troopers arrested two people from the car and recovered a handgun.

State police would not elaborate on the reason the pair were released from custody.

Huguelet died of a gunshot wound to the back. She lived in Orland Park and had recently retired after teaching special education for 24 years at Central Middle School in Evergreen Park,

The number of shootings on Chicago area expressways has more than tripled in the past three years. With 50 shootings so far this year, the Dan Ryan has seen more gun violence than any other Chicago area expressway.