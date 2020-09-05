2 Pharmacies Robbed, 1 at Knife Point in Melrose Park, West Town

Two pharmacies were attempted to be robbed Wednesday morning, one at knife point, according to the Chicago police.

In both incidents, a man came into the pharmacy and demanded money, police said, then fled the scene.

Officials said that in one incident, the man had a knife with a red handle. There has been no confirmation if the man stole anything during the attempted robbery.

In the second incident, the man "successfully removed money from the store," according to police.

Police said the offender is likely a Black man between the ages of 28 and 38 just over six feet tall, weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. Officials described him as having brown eyes, black hair and a dark complexion.

The two incidents happened in the 2400 block of West North Avenue at 7:20 a.m. and in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at 7:37 a.m.