2 People Sought for Questioning in Killing of Joliet Teenager

Police in Joliet are attempting to identify two individuals possibly involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy.

The Joliet Police Department released a surveillance photo on Saturday showing two people wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the 400 block of South Joliet Street. According to authorities, officers were called to the area at around 7:57 p.m. for the report of a person who had been shot. A 16-year-old boy, who had been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who can identify the individuals picture above, has surveillance video from around the time of the shooting or information about what happened is asked to call the Joliet Police Department's Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or visiting the organization's website.