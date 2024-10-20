2 people shot in parking lot on Northern Illinois University's campus

Two people were injured in a shooting early Sunday at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at around 12:40 am. in a parking lot on the west side of campus, according to a university spokesperson. Both victims were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and had been released by late Sunday morning.

Both victims aren't affiliated with university, officials said.

There is no existing threat to the community.

The investigation was ongoing as of Sunday afternoon.