2 people shot in Englewood, police say

Two people were shot in Englewood Saturday, according to Chicago Police.
CPD said one victim was an 18-year-old male and one victim was a 24-year-old male. The two were struck by gunfire near the sidewalk at approximately 4:39 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Green.
The 18-year-old was struck in the back and transported to the University of Chicago hospital in good condition.
The 24-year-old sustained a graze wound in the back and reportedly refused EMS on the scene, police said.
According to Chicago Police, there are no offenders in custody. Detectives are investigating.
