Chicago Loop

2 People Robbed in Loop Parking Garages in Recent Days

Chicago police say that two people have been robbed in parking garages in the Loop in recent days.

According to authorities, a suspect has approached victims in two parking garages in the last 10 days, implied that they have a weapon, and then robbed the victims.

The suspect then flees the scene on foot.

Police said that the robberies occurred in the first block of East Randolph Street on Jan. 26, and in the 200 block of West Washington Street on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect is believed to between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, and around 15-to-18 years of age wearing a black and brown jacket.

Victims are asked to call 911 immediately if they encounter the suspect. Residents are urged to remain aware of their surroundings.

If residents have any information on the thefts, they are encouraged to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

Chicago Loop
