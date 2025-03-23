Hyde Park

2 people robbed at gunpoint on University of Chicago campus

The robbery happened in broad daylight, just three weeks after another armed robbery alert near by

By Courtney Sisk

University of Chicago
An investigation is underway on the University of Chicago campus after two people were robbed at gunpoint late Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the university, two people were outside just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of East 58th Street and South Woodlawn Avenue when three people exited a white Nissan Rogue and held the two individuals at gunpoint.

Officials said the perpetrators took the victims' property, with one of the victims being hit during the attack, before fleeing the scene southbound on Woodlawn Avenue.

"That’s why I’m walking with someone, I never really walk outside of campus," student Rudra Patel said.

Patel was a victim of a robbery last summer.

"It happened actually right there, so like similar, but he didn’t have a gun though so that was better," Patel said. "He just took my phone and then I called security."

The university is encouraging students and staff to be aware of their surroundings, familiarize themselves with where emergency blue-light phones are located, to walk in groups and stay off of cellphones and electronics while walking around.

“Usually I walk around with my friends, and otherwise at night there’s a service, it’s a few minivans around campus, and I just use that," student Snehil Vidyaldhy said.

The crime comes exactly three weeks after three students were held up at gunpoint just a few blocks away from Saturday's incident.

Officials encourage students to utilize the university's safety escort services.

