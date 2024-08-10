2 people killed in murder-suicide at Woodridge apartment building, 2 others injured

Police in west suburban Woodridge were investigating a murder-suicide that left two people dead and two others with injuries on Friday night, authorities said.
The incident was reported at around 8 p.m. inside a building at the Townhomes at High Crest, 3562 E. 83rd St. Woodridge police officers arrived on the scene and discovered two men who had died, along with a third man who sustained injuries "that are not survivable," the village's police chief told NBC Chicago.
A fourth person was found with unspecified minor injuries.
A woman and two children were also in the building at the time, but managed to escape and weren't hurt, police said.
Additional details, including a possible motive, hadn't been released as of Saturday morning.
