Authorities in northwest Indiana on Sunday identified the two people who were killed in a murder-suicide at a gas station in Merrillville.

According to the Merrillville Police Department, at around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Luke gas station, 721 E. Lincoln Hwy. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two people inside the gas station who had been fatally shot.

Authorities said detectives determined the incident was a murder-suicide, stemming from a domestic matter.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified Amanda Dusek, 42, of Worth, Illinois, as one of the two people who died. Dusek died as a result of gunshot wounds, and her death was ruled a homicide, the coroner's office stated.

The other individual was identified as Douglas Venable, 45, of Lake Station, Indiana. The coroner determined his death to be the result of multiple gunshot wounds. His manner of death was pending.

Autopsies on both individuals were scheduled for Monday.

Following the shooting, the gas station company, Luke, posted the following statement on Facebook:

"We are aware of an unfortunate situation that took place this morning at our Merrillville store," the statement read. "We are appreciative of the work and investigation being conducted by local authorities. We will comment further once complete. As a Luke family we will continue to pray and support our team and the communities we serve."