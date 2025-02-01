2 people injured in accident at Lower West Side music venue

Two people attending an event at a music venue in Chicago's East Pilsen neighborhood were injured in an accident early Saturday morning, according to the establishment and police.

The incident was reported at around 1:20 a.m. at Radius Chicago, 640 W. Cermak Rd. In a post on Instagram, the venue explained a non-structural wood ledger that was attached to a steel frame fell from the ceiling and struck two people.

A 29-year-old man suffered shoulder and neck pain and was transported to an area hospital in good condition. A second person, a 26-year-old woman, sustained a laceration to the back of the head and was also listed in good condition, Chicago police said.

Radius, in the Instagram post, said it takes the incident "extremely seriously" and has been in contact with city officials.

"We've engaged a structural engineer who determined there are no additional safety concerns at this time, " the business stated, in part. "The safety and well-being of our guests is always our top priority, and as such we are implementing additional recommended precautionary measures for tonight's event."

The circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.