expressway shootings

2 People Hurt in Overnight Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday — the 233rd shooting on Chicago area expressways this year.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A 45-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old female passenger self-transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. Northbound lanes were closed for two hours while troopers investigated.

Expressway shootings in Chicago have more than doubled over last year. The year-to-date total of 233 reported shootings or reports of gunfire this year already eclipses 2020’s year-end total of 128 shootings.

Local

Chicago Police 55 mins ago

2 Suspects Charged in Shooting of Chicago Police Officer

Chicago Forecast 1 hour ago

Chicago Forecast: Dry Saturday Expected, With Big Changes on the Way Next Week

In late September, state police said they would increase overnight patrols in response to the rise in shootings.

Illinois State Police received $12.5 million earlier this year to install high-definition cameras to help investigate and deter expressway shootings.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

expressway shootingsDan Ryan Expressway
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us