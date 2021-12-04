2 People Hurt in Overnight Shooting on Dan Ryan Expressway

Two people were shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday — the 233rd shooting on Chicago area expressways this year.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 94 near 75th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

A 45-year-old male driver and a 39-year-old female passenger self-transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said. Northbound lanes were closed for two hours while troopers investigated.

Expressway shootings in Chicago have more than doubled over last year. The year-to-date total of 233 reported shootings or reports of gunfire this year already eclipses 2020’s year-end total of 128 shootings.

In late September, state police said they would increase overnight patrols in response to the rise in shootings.

Illinois State Police received $12.5 million earlier this year to install high-definition cameras to help investigate and deter expressway shootings.