2 Pedestrians Killed, Driver in Critical Condition After Midlothian Crash

An 80-year-old man and his 75-year-old sister were killed when a driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of their vehicle in a suburban strip mall parking lot Wednesday.

According to Midlothian police, the incident occurred at the mall in the 14400 block of Pulaski Road on Wednesday afternoon.

An unidentified driver was moving his vehicle through a parking lot when he suffered a “medical event,” according to authorities.

The vehicle then accelerated and struck several parked vehicles. It then struck two pedestrians before striking the building and coming to a rest, police said.

All three individuals were transported to an area hospital, and all three were initially listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

An 80-year-old man, later identified as Thomas Coyne, died from his injuries, police said. Coyne's 75-year-old sister Kathleen also died at the same hospital.

"You could not ask for a nicer neighbor," Mike Bragg, Coyne's neighbor, said.

"He loved our kids and grandbabies. He is a good guy," Karen Bragg added.

The driver remains in critical condition Wednesday night.

Surveillance footage shows the car careening out of control and slamming into a pillar in front of a restaurant.

Krisby Barber, who works nearby, was a witness to the incident.

"I heard the crash, and I looked to see what happened," she said. "He (the driver) was not responding to anybody)."

The South Suburban Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Midlothian police with the investigation into the crash, and more details are forthcoming.