2 Officers Shot, 1 Fatally, at Kankakee County Hotel; Police Search for Suspect

Two police officers were shot, one of them fatally, while responding to a call at a Kankakee County hotel Wednesday night and police are still searching for a suspect, authorities said.

Around 9:40 p.m., the officers were called to the Comfort Inn in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50 for a report of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in a parking lot of the hotel, according to the Bradley Police Department.

"Upon arrival officers located a vehicle and a room inside the hotel where the possible owner of the vehicle was staying," Bradley Police Chief Donald Barber wrote in a Facebook post. "Officers initiated conversation with the subjects in the room and while during conversation the officers were attacked by the subjects occupying the room, whereas both officers were shot."

The officers were taken to nearby hospitals, authorities said. One of them died and another remains in critical condition, currently undergoing surgery, police said. The identities of both officers has not yet been released.

"At this time this appears to be an isolated incident and no further threat to the community," Barber wrote.

Police said an arrest warrant was issued for 25-year-old Darius Sullivan in connection with the shooting. They are also looking for another person of interest believed to be involved in the case.

A $10,000.00 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

"Our hearts are heavy and filled with sorrow for our neighboring city and their police department," Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis tweeted Thursday. "On behalf of the City of Kankakee we offer our prayers to the family, friends and coworkers of the fallen Bradley police officer. We also pray for the recovery of the other officer."

Anyone who may know information about Sullivan's whereabouts is being asked to call the Illinois State Police Hotline at (815) 698-2315 or calling the Kankakee County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (815) 93-CRIME.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's office warned that Sullivan should be considered armed and dangerous.