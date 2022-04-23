Portage Park

2 Officers Among 3 Injured in Portage Park Crash Involving CPD Van

The driver of the SUV was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and was said to be in fair condition.

Two Chicago police officers and a third person sustained injuries Saturday afternoon when an SUV collided with a Chicago Police Department van in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, authorities said.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., a 63-year-old man driving an SUV was heading northbound in the 4600 block of North Central Avenue when the driver attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of a CPD van. At that point, the van struck the passenger side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and was said to be in fair condition. The two officers riding in the van were transported to an area hospital and listed in fair condition.

The SUV's driver was given a citation for failure to yield and expired registration.

