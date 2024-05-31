Saturday, two major Illinois water parks will open for the 2024 season.

Raging Waves, Illinois' largest water park, opens for summer 2024 Saturday, according to the park's website. The 58-acre water park, located at 4000 N. Bridge St., in Yorkville, will remain open through Sept. 2.

According to officials, the water park features more than 32 waterslides, a lazy river, a wave pool, kiddie areas, and more.

Tickets to the park start at $29.99, according to the park website. Parking costs vary.

Also opening for the season Saturday is Hurricane Harbor Chicago, located on Six Flags Great America's property in Gurnee. According to a spokesperson, the 20-acre water park features more than a dozen rides, a lazy river, a "surf rider" pool, kids splash zones and more. It also includes the World's Tallest Water Coaster, aptly named Tsunami Surge.

The water park is open on weekends only through June 9, the spokesperson said. Daily summer operations begin June 15. Tickets start at $30, according to the Hurricane Harbor website.

Six Flags Great America, the "thrill capitol of the Midwest" opened for the summer season in April. Later this summer, a new ride called "Sky Striker" will debut at the park.