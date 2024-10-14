2 of America's best haunted houses are within an hour's drive of Chicago

It's the most popular time of year for spooky experiences, though they certainly aren't for everyone.

But for those looking to get in the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of places offering frights and thrills in the name of haunted hayrides, cemetery tours, and of course, haunted houses.

When it comes to haunted houses, two of the nation's best aren't far at all.

HellsGate Haunted House in southwest suburban Lockport was recognized as Illinois' number one haunted house on Parade's list of the 50 Best Haunted Houses Near You in Every State. A multi-level mansion filled with secret passages, giant slides and ghastly secrets, HellsGate bills itself as "not just a haunted house" but "an adventure."

"Since you were a kid, you've heard about the haunted house with the giant slide, the one hidden out in the woods, the one where you can win your money back, but you were never able to find it... until now!" the description on its website read, in part.

Another spooky option is some 40 miles away from downtown Chicago.

Ranked as the best haunted house in Indiana, Haunted Hills in Crown Point offers a variety of experiences from the Haunted Hills Hospital to the clown-themed Sick Billy sideshow and the Fear Lab Haunt Experience.

And that's not all.

Escape rooms, a tarot card reader, and "The Square" carnival games can be purchased in addition to admission.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Haunted Hills is located at 7611 E. 81st Ave. in Crown Point, while HellsGate is at 3101 Canal St. in Lockport.