2 motorcyclists killed in Indiana crash with another vehicle: police

Two motorcyclists were killed Friday afternoon in a collision with another vehicle in Northwest Indiana, according to police.

Authorities said Porter County Sheriff's officers responded at 1:47 p.m. to the scene of U.S. Route 6 and White Thorne Lane for reports of a crash involving two motorcycles and a two-passenger vehicle.

Police said upon arrival, both motorcyclists were found unresponsive with traumatic injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is underway, with officials advising nearby residents to use an alternative route over the next several hours.

The circumstances surrounding the crash and the identities of the two motorcyclists were unknown.

There was no further information available.