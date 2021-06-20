Illinois State Police

2 Motorcyclists Killed, 6 Others Hurt After Chain-Reaction Crash on Interstate 80

Two motorcyclists are dead and six other people were injured after a chain-reaction crash occurred among a group of motorcycles riding on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a group of motorcyclists were riding at milepost 126.5 at approximately 10:13 a.m. Saturday when one of the bikers lost control, causing a chain-reaction crash that ultimately involved eight vehicles.

Authorities say that Edwin Torres, 45, died in the crash, along with John Melvin II, 57.

At least six other people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.

It is unclear what caused the crash to occur, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Interstate 80 was closed for approximately five hours due to a police investigation of the crash.

