2 Mobile COVID-19 Testing Sites Set Up in Woodlawn, Pilsen on Monday

There will be two mobile COVID-19 testing sites in Chicago's Woodlawn and Pilsen neighborhoods on Monday, city officials say.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., a site with walk-up and drive-through testing will be stationed in the Woodlawn neighborhood at Martin Temple AME Zion Church, 6930 S. Cottage Grove. Martin Temple will also host a food giveaway while supplies last.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Healthy Hood Chicago will have a food giveaway and walkup COVID-19 testing site located at 2242 S. Damen in Pilsen, Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement.

All residents are encouraged to get tested if they meet eligibility criteria, which Lightfoot said expanded last week to include anyone who "has had a recent high-risk exposure including participation in protests" and as residents expand their social circles as the city transitioned into phase four of its reopening plan on Friday.

Testing is free for all Chicago residents. No questions will be asked about citizenship status and no documentation will be required, city officials say, and workers at the sites can accommodate several language needs.