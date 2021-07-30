2 Missing Girls From NW Indiana Believed to Be in ‘Extreme Danger:' Police

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert alert Friday evening in hope of finding two girls from Merrillville who were said to be in "extreme danger."

Jessica Cruz, 11, and Sharai Correa, 7, were last seen at approximately 12:45 p.m. Friday, and were believed to be with Maria Correa-Cruz, 49. Correa-Cruz was said to be driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Jessica is 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt along with white shorts. Sharai stands 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, state police said.

Anyone with information on the girls' whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028.