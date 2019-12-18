Matteson

2 Men, Teen Charged in Matteson Break-In That Led to Squad Car Theft

The men broke into an auto auction to try to steal cars on Monday, according to police

Matteson Police

Two men and a 15-year-old boy are facing charges in connection with a break-in at an auto auction in south suburban Matteson, while a fourth man is still at large after stealing a squad car during the incident, police said.

Anthony Vickers, 25, and 20-year-old Lamont Jackson are each charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, vehicle theft conspiracy and criminal damage to property, according to Matteson police. The teen was also charged for his role in the break-in.

The charges stem from an in incident on Monday, after officers responded about 4:15 p.m. to the Greater Chicago Auto Auction, 20401 Cox Ave., for reports of people trying to steal vehicles in the lot, police said.

Local

Matt Nagy 28 mins ago

Nagy Eyes Meeting With Mentor as Bears Brace for Chiefs

Chicago Weather 3 hours ago

Chicago Weather Forecast: Bright, But Bitter Start

When they arrived, officers blocked the exits and the suspects got into a vehicle to attempt an escape, police said. They drove around the lot and nearly struck officers and security guards.

The vehicle slammed into a garage door and Jackson, Vickers and the teen were arrested after running from the vehicle, police said. A fourth suspect evaded capture, stole a squad car and led authorities on a chase throughout the south suburbs.

Vickers and Jackson, of Chicago, were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Matteson
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us