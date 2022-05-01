2 Men Shot in Loop Alley: Chicago Police

Two men were transported to a Chicago hospital Sunday after an unknown person opened fire in a Loop Alley, striking both victims, according to authorities.

At approximately 4:57 p.m., two men, 27 and 55 years old, were in an alley when they were both shot by an unknown offender, Chicago police stated. The 27-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the right hand and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The second victim, a 55-year-old man, was also transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

It remained unclear Sunday evening if anyone was in custody. Area Three detectives were investigating.