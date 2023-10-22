2 men shot during exchange of gunfire at Old Town Walgreens

An employee and a suspect were both shot following an altercation at a Walgreens store in the Old Town neighborhood Saturday night.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was working inside the store in the 1600 block of North Wells when a man entered the location and pulled out a weapon during an ensuing altercation.

The employee also pulled out a gun, and an exchange of gunfire occurred.

The employee suffered a graze wound to his chest, and refused medical attention. The suspect in the case was shot in the chest, head and abdomen, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident, and no further information was available.