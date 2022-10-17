2 Men Robbed, Abducted at Gunpoint in Separate Incidents Near Wrigley Field

Two men were robbed and forced into a vehicle at gunpoint in separate instances early Sunday morning in a busy and popular area of Lakeview, just blocks away from Wrigley Field, according to Chicago Police.

The two nearly identical abductions took place just minutes apart and less than a mile away from one another, officials say.

According to police, the first incident occurred at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of North Clark Street. At that time, authorities say a 27-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk when two unidentified males forced, at gunpoint, the victim into a grey sedan. According to Chicago police, the victim was driven around the neighborhood and then released after the suspects robbed him of his wallet and phone.

Shortly after that, at 1:15 a.m. in the 1107 block of North Addison Street, a similar incident occurred.

According to Chicago police, a 23-year-old male was standing on the sidewalk when a male suspect forced him at gunpoint into a grey sedan. Authorities say the victim was robbed of his belongings while inside the vehicle. The victim was then driven to an unknown are and released, officials say.

Police have not released a description of the suspects or vehicle involved in either incident. According to authorities, no injuries were reported, and detectives are investigating.