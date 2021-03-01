Rockford Fire Department

2 Men Rescued From Floating Ice Sheet in Rockford

Rockford firefighters rescued two men who were left stranded after the sheet of ice they were fishing on broke off into the Rock River on Monday afternoon.

According to Rockford fire officials, an individual called 911 to inform dispatchers that the two men were stranded on the sheet of ice, which had begun to float down the Rock River just before 2 p.m. Monday.

Units arrived on the scene within minutes, spotting the men floating near the Jefferson Street bridge. The men were sitting on top of a mattress, and were floating slowly along with the current.

Fire department divers were able to use a boat to reach the men on the ice sheet, and both men were safely rescued and brought to shore.

Neither man suffered any injuries, and both were assessed at the scene by paramedics as a precaution.

